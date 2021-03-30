Stop using Bediatuo Asante’s name to destroy businesses - Kennedy Agypong warns

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong (NPP – Assin Central MP) has warned NPP members who try to use the Secretary to the President’s name in destroying people’s businesses to refrain from their fraudulent acts.

Speaking Monday on ‘The Seat’ show on Net 2 TV monitored by GhanaWeb, the MP indicated that no member of the NPP can use anybody’s name to intimidate the rest of the party folk.



“Bediatuo, Bediatuo, Bediatuo and you are destroying people’s business[es]. The party is for all of us; we’re not scared of anybody, we are not. Read my lips,” Agyapong stated.



“We are not scared of [anybody] and nobody can use anybody’s name to intimidate anybody in this party.” Nobody is above the law. We are all Ghanaians and you cannot use anybody’s name to intimidate anybody in this country, it won’t work, it won’t work.”



He insisted that no NPP member is more Ghanaian than non-NPP members so they should be careful about their actions.

Agyapong disclosed that in a series of exposés, he will be naming some NPP members who have made it their agenda to use the Secretary to the President’s name to intimidate and destroy businesses for their own parochial interests.



“We’ll fight for everyone whether NPP or NDC. When NDC was in power they built their party so NPP should also build their party. What I hate is that an NDC member building his business and NPP members will be going about destroying that business. I disagree with you...Ghana first,” Agyapong stressed.



