Stop using Parliament Select Committee on Mines and Energy for propaganda – Jinapor ‘fires’ Atta Akyea

Atta Akyea Jinapour Samuel Atta Akyea (left), John Jinapor (right)

Thu, 15 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ranking Member of the Mines and Energy Committee of Parliament, John Jinapor, has slammed the chairman of the committee, Samuel Atta Akyea, for allegedly making unilateral pronouncements on behalf of the committee.

According to Abdulai Jinapor, Atta Akyea is reported to have stated that the committee holds that position that power agreements signed by the John Dramani Mahama administration cost Ghana over $320 million for unused power in 2018.

In a statement issued on Thursday, June 15, 2023, Jinapor said that Akyea was merely engaging in propaganda with the claim he made and was stating his personal opinion and not that of the committee.

“The surprising thing is that Mr. Atta-Akyea was reported to have been speaking on behalf of the Mines and Energy Committee. For the avoidance of doubt, the Mines and Energy Committee has never taken such a position.

“Neither has the Committee mandated Mr. Atta Akyea to speak on its behalf in respect of the Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) signed under President Mahama which, with all intents and purposes, have proven to be the reason for Ghana's current stable electricity supply.

“The Minority wishes to caution in the strongest terms that, it will not allow the name of the Mines and Energy Committee to be used for self-seeking and propaganda-laden political communication,” parts of the statement said.

