Stop using my funeral picture and address me as Ya-Na Abukari II - Overlord of Dagbon

Ya-Na Abukari II

The Dagbon State has clarified that the King and Overlord of the land should be addressed as Ya-Na Abukari II and not Ya-Na Abukari Mahama II.

This was contained in a press statement dated August 12, 2020, signed by the Secretary to Ndan Ya-Naa, Abdul-Rahaman Mohammed of the Office of the Ya-Na in the Gbewaa Palace.



The statement also sought to clarify the use of photographs of Ya-Na Abukari II in a funeral attire for media reports.

“According to the Dagbon tradition and customs, the said picture though is that of the King, actually portrayed that the regalia worn indicated that the King was in the process of performing his father’s rites,” they noted.



It added: “We wish to use this opportunity to inform all our cherished Media Houses that the said picture should not be used, according to Dagbon tradition and customs, since he is no more in a state of funeral performance.”

