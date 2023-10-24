Stop vilifying Akufo-Addo's father - Justice Atuguba urges public

Former Supreme Court Justice, Justice William Atuguba, has called on the public to refrain from casting aspersions on President Akufo-Addo's father, whom he described as an astute and honourable lawyer and statesman, Graphiconline.com reports.

Justice Atuguba emphasized that Edward Akufo-Addo, a former Chief Justice and President, was an outstanding lawyer of great distinction by all measures.



He noted that Akufo-Addo had consistently upheld the law and opposed tyranny throughout his career, and therefore, there was no justifiable reason for Ghanaians to direct their frustration towards him.



Justice Atuguba, who was speaking at a public lecture organised by Solidare Ghana and the Department of Political Science of the University of Ghana, said:



"You find on social media people trying to turn their anger on Edward Akufo-Addo, but what is the joy of turning your anger on the president’s father? Let us be fair in all matters and at all times."



The lecture was on the theme "Protecting our Democracy. The role of the judiciary"



