Stop wasting money on funeral clothing and invest in your children's education - Chief advises parents

Chief of Opah, Nii Ayitey Okuansuro II

Source: Elvis Anokye, Contributor

The chief of Opah, a community in the Ga West municipality, Nii Ayitey Okuansuro II, has advised Ghanaian parents to desist from wasting money on funeral clothing and invest such a resource in their children's future, especially in the area of education.

According to him, education is a tool and a passport needed by every child to progress in life, whether formal or informal, and he will urge every parent to see the need to invest in them.



"Our children are the future generation, and we cannot afford to fail them. We must invest in them," the traditional ruler said.



He said this in an exclusive interview with Yaw Opoku Adusi Emmanuel on Active TV and Active1 Radio during the 2nd speech and prize-giving day of Heaven of Hope Academy at Kotoku to honour some hardworking teachers and students who have contributed immensely to the progress of the school.

He stressed that most children are on the street today because their parents prefer buying expensive clothes to attend occasions rather than giving their children the necessary logistics, which will enhance their academic aptitude.



Nii Ayitey indicated that grooming a child to become a useful person in the future is a collective effort in which parents also have a huge role to play, but the cold fact is that most parents have such a perverted mind that once they are paying for the child's fees, teachers should do all the work.