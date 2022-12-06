3
Store some water while water is flowing now - GWCL

Krobo Water Crises834 File Photo

Tue, 6 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has announced that an imminent water service interruption will hit several parts of the Greater Accra Region starting on Wednesday, December 7, 2022.

This follows an earlier announcement which stated that the Tema Booster Station would be shut down for two days to make room for the repair of worn-out equipment.

In order to prepare for the activity, the GWCL advised consumers to stockpile extra water.

Tema, Industrial Area, Baatsonaa, Coca Cola, Kasapreko, Lashibi, Klagon, Sakumono, Ashaiman, Adjei-Kojo, Borteyeman, Santoe, and Trassaco are some of the areas that would be impacted.

Others include Martey Tsuru and neighboring communities like Airport Hills, Manet Court Regimanuel Estates, O'Reily Senior High School, and Afresco Estate.

Read the full statement below



AM/IA

WATCH TWI NEWS
