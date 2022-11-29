0
Menu
News

Storekeeper commits suicide at Breman Essiam

Suicide 1 680x380 She was found hanging on a tree on her farm in the afternoon of Monday, November 28, 2022

Tue, 29 Nov 2022 Source: kasapafmonline.com

A woman believed to be in her early sixties has committed suicide on her farm at Breman Essiam in the Central Region.

The deceased, Antie Esi Annan, was a popular shopkeeper who operated her own provision store at Breman Essiam.

She went missing on Sunday, November 27, 2022, so residents thought she had travelled to visit her children.

Several calls were made to reach her children to find out if she was with any of them. But it turned out that none of the children had seen her.

She was found hanging from a tree on her farm in the afternoon of Monday, November 28, 2022.

Her death has thrown residents into a state of shock, wondering what might have pushed her to take her life.

Reports gathered by Kasapa News' Yaw Boagyan indicate that the brother of the deceased also committed suicide by hanging himself about three months ago on the same farm.

Police at Breman Nkwantanum were informed and officers proceeded to the scene and conveyed the body to the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital Mortuary.

Source: kasapafmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ghana's likely starting XI against South Korea
Bawumia's previous commercial flight on Africa World Airlines
Hopeson Adorye speaks after losing job
World Cup 2022: Ex-England striker insists penalty against Ghana in Portugal game was a wrong call
I was not disrespectful towards Ronaldo with my goal celebration - Osman Bukari
Player Ratings: Andre, Kudus shine, Jordan disappoints as Black Stars fall to Portugal
The five reasons behind Ghana’s 3-2 defeat to Portugal at 2022 World Cup
Economic crisis not due to mismanagement – Ken Ofori-Atta
22 years in New York has been tough - Musician Getty of Getty & Friends fame
Jackie Appiah trends again with GH¢12,640 Casablanca shirt after plush mansion went viral
Related Articles: