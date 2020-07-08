General News

Stranded Ghanaians in Amsterdam to be evacuated on July 13

Ghanaians who are stranded in Amsterdam due to COVID-19 border closures are expected to be evacuated on Monday, July 13, 2020, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has indicated.

In a press statement issued by the ministry, these persons are expected to pay an amount of $646 to enable them have access to the KLM flight scheduled for 10am.



“Per directives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration of Ghana, arrangements have been made with KLM for stranded Ghanaians to be evacuated to Ghana from Amsterdam on Monday, 13th July 2020 at a cost of $646. It should be noted that persons who wish to take advantage of the flight are to make reservations to enable them arrive in Amsterdam at the scheduled date and time for the flight to Accra,” the statement read.



Also, the travellers upon arrival will undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine at their own cost in addition to hotel accommodation bills.



“All passengers are also to note that they will cover the cost of the mandatory 14-day quarantine with a possible extension to 21 days depending on individual cases. The cost of quarantine PER NIGHT MUST be paid directly to a selected hotel before passengers are allowed to travel,” the ministry indicated.



Passengers have also been asked to carry the appropriate PPE’s before boarding the flight.



Read the full statement below



THE HIGH COMMISSION OF THE REPUBLIC OF GHANA



LONDON



GHC/PR/11



PUBLIC NOTICE



EVACUATION EXERCISES



Kindly refer to the High Commission's earlier communications on the evacuation exercises and note that per directives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration of Ghana, arrangements have been made with KLM for stranded Ghanaians to be evacuated to Ghana from Amsterdam on Monday, 13th July 2020 at a cost of $646. It should be noted that persons who wish to take advantage of the flight are to make reservations to enable them arrive in Amsterdam at the scheduled date and time for the flight to Accra.



2. It should be noted that the affected persons must have paid for the cost of hotel reservations directly to any of the hotels attached prior to departure:

*NB: HOTEL RATES ATTACHED INCLUDE BOARDING, BREAKFAST, LUNCH, SUPPER & WATER The High Commission hereby reiterates the following:



(a) Cost of airline ticket: the negotiated rate of fare with KLM from Amsterdam



SHOULD be paid directly to the airline which will contact ONLY passengers who fulfil



all the requirements as set out in points (c) and (d); (b) Passengers are to carry the appropriate PPE ie. Face masks before boarding the flight;



(c) All passengers are also to note that they will cover the cost of the mandatory 14-day quarantine with a possible extension to 21 days depending on individual cases. The cost of quarantine as indicated below PER NIGHT MUST be paid directly to a selected hotel before passengers are allowed to travel.



(d) Eligible nationals and Resident Permit holders who are prepared to pay for their



cost of travel to Ghana from Amsterdam must submit their details specified below to the Ghana High Commission as follows:



? not later than close of day on Saturday 11th July 2020



· Telephone contact



• Phone Numbers (U.K. & Ghana)



• Attach copy of KLM ticket



• Attach evidence of hotel payment for cost of Quarantine . Current Location



• Final destination in Ghana after quarantine

The above information should be sent to the following email address of the High Commission by close of day on Saturday 11th July 2020



helpline@ghc-uk.org



For clarification ONLY, kindly contact the following numbers + Helpline 1: 07472 430197



Helpline 2: 07472 459102



For the avoidance of any doubt, kindly note that the flight from Amsterdam to Accra at a total cost of $646 is at 10.00am on Monday, 13th July 2020.



The High Commission appreciates your urgent cooperation in this matter. . CO



LONDON, 8TH JULY 2020



CONDON



No HOTEL



EMAIL



CONTACT



reservations@airportviewhotel.net +233244282836



RATE

(GHS)



500 350 350 +233244234847



| marketingmanager@airsidehotel.com.gh



Reservations.accra@kempinski.com labadi@legacyhotels.com opd@oakplazahotel.com info@mensvichotels.com enquiries@theaknachotel.com



miklin@miklin-gh.com regency@coconutgrovehotels.com.gh sakumono@coconutgrovehotelsghana.com info@hillviewgh.com



| +233244268657



+233544312728 +233302772501-6 +233205111240 +233201617807 +233244226922



+233244219585 +233244333283 +233244333283 +233201000009 350 650 650 400 400 350 350 350 350 350



1. AIRPORT VIEW 2. HILL VIEW HOTEL (DZORWULU) (4) 3. HILL VIEW HOTEL (MCARTHY



HILLS) 4. AIRSIDE HOTEL (AIRPORT RES.) 5. KEMPINSKY 6. LABADI BEACH HOTEL (5 Stars) 7. OAK PLAZA 8. MENSVIC 9. AK NACK



10. MIKLIN 11. I COCONUT GROOVE (RIDGE) 12. COCONUT GROOVE (SAKUMONO) 13. HILL VIEW GUEST CENTER



(TEIMAN, ACCRA) 14. CHARLESTON 15. EL-HEIGHTS 16. | AMPOMAAH 17. URBANO HOTEL / ROOTS HOTEL



APARTMENT 18. ROYAL CORKPIT 19. MI GRAND 20. | CITY ESCAPE 21. M-PLAZA 22. ALISA | 23. | CENTRAL HOTEL (RIDGE) 24. CENTRAL HOTEL (OSU) 25. PALMA( SPINTEX) 26. TENKO PLAZA

info@Charlestonhotel.com reservations@earlheights.com ampomaahgh@yahoo.com urbano@urbanohotel-ghana.com



+233202211200 +233244534704 +233269409030 +23354012362 350 400 350 400 Otalk73@yahoo.com mi@mjgrandhotelghana.com cityexcapehotels@gmail.com bookings@mplaza-hotel.com y.izzo@alisahotels.com sales@centralhotels.com.gh sales@centralhotels.com.gh info@palmahotelgh.com booking@tenkoplazahotel.com tenkoplazahotel@gmail.com +233244631227 +233247753908 +233244673373 +233244294129 +233278132139 +233553366630 +233553366630 +233244331400 +233208595072 350 400 350 350 600 350 350 350 350 27. | KORKDAM (NEW ACHIMOTA) 28. | MAZLOT (RING ROAD) 29. ANGEHILL (EAST LEGON) | 30. | LOU RALPH (DOME PILLAR 2) 31. | GOLDEN TULIP 32. | MIDINDI info@korkdamhotel.com info@maxlothotel.com angehillhotel@yahoo.com hotelouralph@gmail.com reservations@goldentulipaccrahotel.com info@midindihotel.com fkgrant62@gmail.com +233577650301 +233554447390 +233243405125 +233248290069 +233202018232 +233243418496



350



350



400



400



500



400 +233273774427 +233244315330 +233243825044 +233244357147 +233207426755 +233557838996 +233542752215 400 400 400 400



Reservations.rrc@palomahotel.com Bethelhotel2@gmail.com info@eratahotel.com thedanngroup@ginai.com info@lavillaghana.com miketheunstoppable@gmail.com 33. | TOMREIK HOTEL (EAST LEGON) 34. / PALOMA (RING ROAD) 35. BETHEL HEIGHTS (MADINA) 36. ERATA HOTEL ( EAST LEGON) | 37. DANN RESIDENCE (EAST LEGON) 38. LA VILA HOTEL (OSU) 39. CHRISMA EVENTS HOTEL & APARTMENTS LTD (20) 40. | GREEN HOTEL 41. VITARA 42. | TROPICAL ENCLAVE (NYANIBA



ESTATES) 43. DANN RESIDENCE 44. MENDIATA HOTEL (CHRISTIAN VILLAGE) 45. | MAHOGANY LODGE



+233249324126 +233244236995 +233244809090 350 350 350 +233207426755 +233241896468 400 400 +233242530882 400

