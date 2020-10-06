Stranded passengers who slept on benches refused to pay Coronavirus test – GACL reacts

The travellers were not able to pay US$150 charged for COVID-19 testing

The Ghana Airports Company Limited has reacted to a video gone viral on social media showing some travellers, including babies sleeping on benches at the Kotoka International Airport.

According to the GACL, those seen in the video were passengers who refused to pay for the COVID-19 test upon arrival and were waiting to be transported by state security agencies to be quarantined at a designated location.



Management, in a press release, pointed out that, “The video in circulation was taken by disgruntled passengers who refused to pay for the test on arrival and were waiting to be transported by State Security Agencies. As operators of the airport, GACL's utmost responsibility is to ensure a smooth facilitation process of passengers especially during this COVID-19 era”.



The aviation company therefore urged travellers to comply with the directives put in place to facilitate the smooth running of services at KIA.



"It is worth noting that the measures put in place, as published in the guidelines, are to ensure the safety and protection of the Ghanaian populace. The travelling public is therefore kindly encouraged to strictly adhere to the published guidelines in the interest of health and safety of all Ghanaians".



