‘Strategic’ Akufo-Addo has caused confusion in NDC with his great leadership style – Allotey Jacobs

Dismissed former Central Regional Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bernard Allotey Jacobs says the seeming disaffection that has rocked the NDC’s caucus in Parliament shows that President Akufo-Addo is more than in charge of the affairs of the Country and making sure that his appointees get approved quickly so he can continue making Ghana a better place, MyNewsGh.com reports.

In a media interview monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Mr. Allotey Jacobs explained that he enjoys being a social commentator especially in times like this as Politics is a hardball game played by matured minds and personalities.



“Hardballs are being played in parliament and one thing I have realized is a person who has been painted black and given all manner of names, character assassination, blackmailing, the person comes to parliament usually soft-spoken and then all of a sudden consensus. It is a political hardball game being played behind the scene because without that I don’t think Ken Ofori-Atta would have sailed through with his vetting.



I sincerely believe that the President is in full charge and that is why all his appointees are being endorsed in parliament. It is a hardball game.

Then all of a sudden somebody resigns from his position as a member of the Appointments Committee then Ken is approved, the next, you have a General Secretary of a political party being appointed a member of the Parliamentary Service Board, it’s a hardball game played by matured people and it ends up well. You can smell the President in it that his government will have to be successful for the next four years because he asked for four more years to do more and do more he’s making sure that all his appointees sails through and it’s being done. That is how I see it.”



In answering a question to what the Minority in Parliament has to do going forward, he said “There seems to be, would I say chaos?…I wouldn’t say that but maybe that is the thinking of some people that there seems to be some kind of mixed feelings from the grassroots vis a vis the determination of the leadership in the Minority to ensure that our governance system progresses and that’s how I see it.



About my resigning and being sacked from the NDC, well I will leave that to the public to judge but I enjoy being a social commentator because I believe in Ghana first and there’s a need to support this government to achieve whatever goals they’ve set for themselves.“ Allotey Jacobs stated.