'Strategist' jab: Ken Agyapong did not mention Bawumia's name - Miracles Aboagye

Dennis Miracles Aboagye has reacted to recent comments by Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong regarding the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia administration.

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong blamed the government for the depreciation in Ghana's currency and also blasted them for taking the country to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout.



Addressing some party faithfuls during his campaign tour in Kintampo East on Sunday, July 16, 2023, he said; "You call yourself a strategist but when we were taking over power the dollar was GH¢4, today one dollar is GH¢12 and yet you call yourself a strategist."



Mr. Agyapong continued that he has “the biggest Cold Store in the whole of Africa", adding "I pay 7,158 workers every month in this country" and asked "so between the two of us, who is the strategist?”



Kennedy Agyapong's comment has been associated with Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, with some people claiming it is his way of appealing to the delegates to vote against the latter in the upcoming presidential primary of the NPP.

But to Dennis Miracles, Kennedy Agyapong's comments could not be directed at the Veep.



He said on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" discussion show that with Mr. Agyapong known for being loud, he would have specifically mentioned the Vice President's name if his speech was about him.



He cautioned the party faithful to stop stoking fire, saying "he (Kennedy Agyapong) didn't mention any person's name...Hon. Kennedy Agyapong's comment was made against his own party and his government. So, his party and government will take it from there but he didn't mention any individual's name".



