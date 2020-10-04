Street Academy supports students with learning materials

About 300 students received support from Street Academy

A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Street Academy on Saturday extended support to about 300 students in Accra with learning items to motivate them to learn as they go back to school.

The materials included exercise books, pens, pencils, and face masks.



Human Rights Lawyer, Melani Mennella supported the donation in collaboration with “Between Pictures Project.Org.”



Mr Ataa Lartey of Street Academy said the support was in line with the institution’s mission to use education, culture, and sports to expose the hidden talents of less fortunate children living on the streets of Accra.



He added that this would serve as motivation for the students to remain committed to education and know that someone cares and loves them.



According to him, the institution gives training to students from the ages of 10 to 14 years for three years.

He said as schools reopen partially on Monday, October 5 2020, the students would be equipped with the materials at hand to start their academic work.



Also a child advocate, Mr Lartey encouraged the children to focus on their academic work to become better citizens and contribute to the country’s economy.



Speaking at the event, Melani Mennella stated that there are plans to replicate similar gestures to students in the Volta Region and had already extended some support to children in Darkuman-Cable.



A JHS 2 student of Derby Avenue School and a beneficiary of the donation, Augustus Amartey Fio said the materials would be of help in keeping up with his classwork exercises and study better.