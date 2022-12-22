0
Street Love 2: Najel Foundation, GOWA to feed over thousands of street children

Najel Gowa Partner Executive Director of Najel Foundation, Naomi Naa Adjeley Anang

Thu, 22 Dec 2022 Source: Evans Obiri, contributor

Najel Foundation for the second time running is set to show love to the less privileged in some communities this festive season.

This year's event comes on the heels of the successful maiden edition which fed two thousand people on the streets of Accra .

But unlike last year's edition, this year's scheduled for December 27 will see, Najel Foundation partnering organizers of Ghana Outstanding Women Awards (GOWA) for the Christmas charity work.

Executive Director of Najel Foundation, Naomi Naa Adjeley Anang said "It is a season of love, and there is no better way to demonstrate our love than to share the little we have with those for one reason " This year, we are partnering GOWA for this charity project, and our target is to feed over two thousand people on the streets of Accra."

In like manner, CEO of ASKOF Productions Mrs Afua Asantewaa Aduonum stated "you know we are a community impact-driven outfit and so we thought it prudent to support this worthy cause. A smile on the faces of the less fortunate ones means so much for us at ASKOF Productions."

The exercise will see the organizers reaching out to the less fortunate ones from Teshie, through Tema Station in Accra, New Town and will end at Nima .

The event is being sponsored by Twellium Industrial Limited,

Top Survey Consult Ltd, Bedds Freight Services, Kiss Condoms Gh, BitAfrika and Aayalolo

Source: Evans Obiri, contributor
