Street Sense Organisation gives to AMA

Mohammed Adjei Sowah, AMA Chief Executive

Street Sense Organisation (SSO), a road safety advocacy organisation, has donated 20 pieces of customized reflective vests to the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) in Accra.

The vests worth GHC4, 524.00 formed part of SSO' commitment to ensure safety of officers manning traffic and curb accident on the country's road.



Mr Gilbert Kofi Fake, the Director in charge of Monitoring and Evaluation, said the donation was in line with SSO' mission and vision of being a strong partner in championing road safety campaign in the country.



He said the Organisation over the years was making similar donations to various institutions and organisations including; the MTTD, Ghana Military Police, Transport Organisations, among others, in their effort to ensure sanity on the road.



He noted that road accidents were taking more lives in Ghana than the COVID-19 pandemic and called on all partners to come on board to assist.



"Today's donation is just for a start and the beginning of our future collaborations," he said.

Mr Dake announced that SSO will be collaborating with the AMA on a tree planting exercise scheduled for June 5, 2021, and urged the public to join and make it a success.



Mr Benjamin Armah, the Metropolitan Coordinating Director, lauded collaborations between the AMA and road safety NGOs.



He said in 2019, the AMA procured six-speed video cameras for the MTTD to facilitate its work and the video camera was aimed at assisting the officers to capture all traffic infractions on the road for easy processing and prosecution at the law court.



Mr Armah said the Assembly was in the process of procuring another five of such cameras for the Department to augment their work.



"This time we want to liaise with the Ministry of the Interior to facilitate processes at the port," he added.