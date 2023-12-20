Street named after Asenso-Boakye surfaces online

The street named after the workers and housing minster, Francis Asenso-Boyakye

A street named after the works and housing minister, Francis Asenso-Boyakye, has surfaced on social media.

The photograph, shared by Bright Simons on X, showcases a street sign bearing the name "F. Asenso-Boakye Road 1-26," positioned prominently in what appears to be a residential area.



“You know you've arrived in Ghana Politics when multiple roads in your neighbourhood are named after your good and honourable self! #Actualisation,” Bright Simons post stated.



While details about the location of the street and the reasons behind its naming remain undisclosed, X users have expressed their curiosity as to why the street was named after the workers and housing minister



Here are some reaction by X users

????????‍♂️????????‍♂️????????‍♂️????????#Actualisation pic.twitter.com/srqmChqIli — Bright Simons (@BBSimons) December 19, 2023

Majoring in the minors, the hallmark of our disappointing leaders — JohnBosco AKORTIA✌ (@kwame_akortia) December 19, 2023

???????????????????????? as if it is his own resources used?



It happens in Nigeria but most of them construct the road with their own resources. — Yusif Hamdaani (@yusifhamdaani) December 19, 2023

Very soon, Ghana will be renamed after Akuffo and his appointees — Halsung (@Halsung19) December 19, 2023

At least he's making it easy for criminals to locate him. — the ßłaque Igbo (@asamoah_oduro) December 19, 2023

