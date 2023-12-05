Streetlights off: Watch video of Jubilee House to Opeibea House stretch in the dark

Dumsor refers to scheduled power outages

A critical road artery in the capital was in the evening of December 4, 2023; plunged into darkness because of non-functioning street lights.

A broadcaster with state-run GTV, Kafui Dey, posted the development on his X handle.



In a short video of a drive along the Liberation Road stretch, he noted that the close to 4km stretch from the seat of the presidency, Jubilee House to Opeibea House, towards the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) intersection had been plunged into the dark.



"The very dark streets of Accra! Not a single street light working on the Jubilee House to Opeibea stretch of the Liberation road," his tweet read.



While it is not known why the lights were not functioning, buildings on the side of the streets had their lights on.



Dumsor, power outages, have also in the recent past been widely reported by citizens especially on social media even though the power producers and suppliers have not announced any such arrangement in place.



See Kafui's tweet below: