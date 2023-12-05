Streetlights off: Watch video of Jubilee House to Opeibea House stretch in the dark

A critical road artery in the capital was in the evening of December 4, 2023; plunged into darkness because of non-functioning street lights.
A broadcaster with state-run GTV, Kafui Dey, posted the development on his X handle.
In a short video of a drive along the Liberation Road stretch, he noted that the close to 4km stretch from the seat of the presidency, Jubilee House to Opeibea House, towards the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) intersection had been plunged into the dark.
"The very dark streets of Accra! Not a single street light working on the Jubilee House to Opeibea stretch of the Liberation road," his tweet read.
While it is not known why the lights were not functioning, buildings on the side of the streets had their lights on.
Dumsor, power outages, have also in the recent past been widely reported by citizens especially on social media even though the power producers and suppliers have not announced any such arrangement in place.
See Kafui's tweet below:
The very dark streets of Accra!— Kafui Dey (@KafuiDey) December 4, 2023
Not a single street light working on the Jubilee House to Opeibea stretch of the Liberation road.#MakeGreaterAccraWork pic.twitter.com/Zzl8A8wC6Y
Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel
Meanwhile, catch this eye-opening conversation Etsey Atisu had with Nana Prah Agyensaim VI about how he came to have the cleanest town in Ghana, on People & Places on GhanaWeb TV, below:
Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.
- Sunon Asogli shuts down 560MW power plant over government indebtedness
- Here is how PURC tariff adjustment will affect your water and electricity bill
- ECG was hacked - Energy minister confirms
- Parts of Accra to be hit by water shortage - GWCL
- Parts of Accra to be hit by water shortage - GWCL
- Read all related articles