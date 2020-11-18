Strengthen Civil Service to implement developmental policies - Speaker Oquaye

Speaker of Parliament, Hon. Aaron Mike Oquaye

Speaker of Ghana’s seventh Parliament, Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye has called for the strengthening of the Civil Service, arguing that a vibrant Civil Service is what the country needs to implement developmental policies.

The Speaker explained that a professionalized and well operationalized Civil Service is crucial to the national developmental agenda.



Addressing participants at the launch of the National Developmental Planning Commission’s (NDPC) Annual Progress Report for 2019, Hon. Mike Oquaye said, “In this connection, a strong Civil Service allows the impersonal implementation of policies and this make it possible for planning to be more fruitful for experts to apply that plan. It is important for the way the NDPC collaborates with the Civil Service irrespective of the governance structure in place to enable them to work towards achieving a national developmental plan.”



Hon Mike Oquaye advised that lack of coordination among institutions spearheading a similar agenda ought to be addressed to enhance progress towards a feasible national developmental plan.



Director-General of the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC), Dr Kodjo Esseim Mensah-Abrampa on his part said highlights of the 2019 Annual Progress Report of NDPC shows significant growth has been recorded for Ghana’s economy.

“Particularly in the area of agriculture, there’s been a reduction in non-functional loans, the banking sector reforms have also led to a reduction of these loans as well as an improvement in private sector assets to increase loans,” Mensah-Abrampa said.



Despite these successes, Dr Mensah-Abrampa says there are still challenges in revenue mobilization, the ease of doing business and a lack of competitiveness in the private and public sector.



The National Development Planning Commission takes charge of putting in place structural measures and advises to stimulate economic activities in various developmental sectors of Ghana’s economy in order to deal comprehensively with societal challenges.