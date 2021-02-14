Strengthen fight against coronavirus - GTA urges health professionals to

Ghana Tourism Authority

Henry Yeleduor, the Upper East Regional Director of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has encouraged health professionals at the Regional Hospital in Bolgatanga not to relent on their quest to curb the spread of the COVID-19 infection in the Region.

He said the GTA and the Ministry of Tourism appreciated the risks associated with the care of COVID-19 patients and educating members of the public to adhere to the laid down protocols to prevent the spread of the virus.



“We know you are risking your lives to take care of Ghanaians and the people of the Upper East Region,” Mr Yeleduor said at a ceremony in the Hospital, to present boxes of chocolate and other non-medical consumables to management of the facility. This year’s World Chocolates Day was on the broad theme: “Eat chocolate, stay healthy, grow Ghana,” and celebrated with the sub-theme: “Chocolate experience in a disruptive time.”



Mr Yeleduor said the GTA, the Ghana Cocoa Board and the Cocoa Processing Company collaborated to sensitize members of the public on the need to use Chocolate to show love to friends and neighbours to mark the World Chocolate Day.



He said the World Chocolate Day was an annual event that the GTA and the Ministry of Tourism initiated to show love, “We have always tried to share the day with the less privileged and the vulnerable.



“This year happens to be a special year because we have to celebrate the day under very strict conditions because of the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.



Mr Zakariah Yakubu, the Head of Administration of the Upper East Regional Hospital, who received the items on behalf of management and staff of the facility, thanked the GTA for the gesture.

“We are thankful to God and society and it gives us the encouragement and motivation that we are not alone in this fight against the deadly disease,” he said.



Mr Yakubu said the facility was the only treatment centre for COVID-19 in the Region, and disclosed that “At the moment, we have 28 people in various conditions at the treatment centre, and the doctors are doing their best frantically to save the lives of those who are in critical conditions.”



He reminded members of the public that COVID-19 was not a respecter of persons saying “Between April last year and this year, we have seen prominent people in the country fall to the virus. “In all our daily activities, let us remember to observe the protocols, let’s wear our face masks, wash or sanitise our hands as much as possible and keep our physical distance,” the Administrative Head said.



He entreated members of the public not to hesitate to seek medical services if they experienced any of the symptoms of the disease, adding “the earlier you report, the better for you not to fall into a critical situation.



“Let’s protect ourselves, our friends, our loved ones, and Ghana shall win this battle,” Mr Yakubu said.



GNA