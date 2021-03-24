Strictly enforce planning laws - Asenso-Boakye to District Assemblies

District Assemblies have been charged to enforce planning laws

The Minister for Works and Housing Francis Asenso Boakye has called on the various District Assemblies to enforce strictly, the various planning laws and the building codes that are key to causing flooding in the country.

According to the Minister, the government will continue to commit resources towards addressing the issue of flooding but as the government is doing its part, Ghanaians must also do their part and must conduct themselves in a responsible manner.



Mr. Asenso Boakye made the call during a working visit to the Korle-Bu, Circle Odawna, and Alajo drainage channels as part of a familiarisation tour since becoming the sector minister.



“Many people continue to dump solid waste materials into our drainage channels. People are dumping bicycles, refrigerators, and these are what is blocking the free flow of water and that is what is causing the major aspect of flooding in Accra and across the country.



“So, I want to take this opportunity to urge our fellow citizens and Ghanaians to be responsible in the disposal of solid waste. I also want to use this opportunity to call on the various District Assemblies to enforce strictly the various planning laws with building codes that are key to causing flooding in our country,” he noted.



The Minister who bemoaned the activities of squatters along the banks of the drains said it is a major problem he intends to engage the ministry of local government and rural development who are responsible and the AMA to figure out the best options.

He said more resources would be committed to addressing the issues of flooding, adding more education would be carried out in collaboration with the ministry of sanitation and water, to ensure that, there are stringent waste collection systems to address the issue of indiscriminate disposal of waste into our drainage channels.



The managing director of Dredge Masters Ansar Ahmed Khan tasked with dredging the Odawna drains has expressed concerns about the manner wastage are thrown into drains.



He explained that this was the third phase of the dredging exercise being carried out and would be completed in the next 45 days.



The dredging of the Odaw River which started in 2015 after the June 3 Disaster, is into its 3rd phase, and from the work done so far, the contractor says Ghanaians should not expects any flooding in Accra.