Striking jurors return to duty as January-June allowances settled

File photo

The jurors who abandoned their duties on October 30, 2023, over unpaid allowances have returned to duty post after their grievances have been settled by the judiciary.

Their six months outstanding arrears – from January to June, this year, have been settled.



The jury is a sworn body of people convened to hear evidence and render an impartial verdict officially submitted to them by a court, or to set a penalty or judgment.



Since Monday, October 30, all trials involving the jury had to be adjourned due to their absence from court duties.

Due to their strike, the concluding part of State Prosecutors’ final oral address to the Jury in the ongoing murder case in which some 14 persons are standing trial for the death of military officer Major Maxwell Mahama had to stall.



Again, the continuation of the Investigator’s Evidence-in-Chief in the ongoing Kasoa Ritual murder case was also forced into an adjournment due to their absence.



According to EIB Network’s Legal Affairs Correspondent, the jurors have returned to post and are active in all the cases they are required in on Friday, November 3.