Strip Dominic Nitiwul of his ministerial position - Obom Domeabra MP appeals to Akufo-Addo

Sophia Ackuaku is the MP for Obom Domeabra

The MP for Obom Domeabra, Sophia Karen Edem Ackuaku, has called for the removal of Dominic Nitiwul as the Minister of Defense.

Making reference to the minister’s handling of issues of violence that came out of the 2020 general elections, leading to the death of some people at the hands of some military personnel, the Obom Domeabra Member of Parliament said it is high time Nitiwul is stripped of his job.



She also referred to the recent comments made by Dominic Nitiwul in his constituency, where he threatened a man contesting him for the seat that he would have him dealt with, to stress her point that he is not deserving of the ministerial role he occupies.



“Nitiwul now parades himself as an untouchable figure, manipulating the Ghanaian Army to fulfil his personal whims and fancies. This audacity poses a grave threat to the well-being of Ghanaians, particularly the NDC, as evident in a recent video where Nitiwul unabashedly threatens to subject a fellow Parliamentary Candidate aspirant, Alhaji Ahmed Zaruk Nuhu, to despicable treatment during their primaries. The ominous promise to replicate such tactics against the NDC in the upcoming 2024 elections is made even more chilling by his supporters chanting ‘King of the Ghana Armed Force’ in the background.



“The rhetoric and behaviour displayed by Dominic Nitiwul are unbecoming of a Defense Minister and are nothing short of a blatant call to arms against the NDC and any opposition party contesting the ruling party in December 2024,” she wrote in a statement and made available to GhanaWeb.

Sophia Karen Edem Ackuaku further called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to strip Dominic Nitiwul of his ministerial position because he is undeserving of it.



Read her full statement below:



January 10, 2024



For Immediate Release

REMOVE DOMINIC NITIWUL AS DEFENSE MINISTER



It is with sheer disappointment and disdain that I address the disgraceful actions of Defense Minister Dominic Nitiwul, who has shamelessly evaded accountability for the heinous events that unfolded after the December 2020 elections. In a horrifying display, military personnel under his watch callously opened fire on a crowd, resulting in the deaths of two (2) innocent individuals and the injury of six (6) others in the Techiman South Constituency, Bono East Region.



Despite vehement pleas for justice from the victims' families, civil society organizations, and the National Democratic Congress (NDC), it seems that these appeals have fallen on the deliberately deaf ears of the NPP led government.



Nitiwul now parades himself as an untouchable figure, manipulating the Ghanaian Army to fulfill his personal whims and fancies. This audacity poses a grave threat to the well-being of Ghanaians, particularly the NDC, as evident in a recent video where Nitiwul unabashedly threatens to subject a fellow Parliamentary Candidate aspirant, Alhaji Ahmed Zaruk Nuhu, to despicable treatment during their primaries. The ominous promise to replicate such tactics against the NDC in the upcoming 2024 elections is made even more chilling by his supporters chanting "King of the Ghana Armed Force" in the background.

The rhetoric and behavior displayed by Dominic Nitiwul are unbecoming of a Defense Minister and are nothing short of a blatant call to arms against the NDC and any opposition party contesting the ruling party in December 2024.



I unequivocally urge President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to promptly strip Dominic Nitiwul of his ministerial position, demanding a public apology to the Ghanaian people and the NDC. Should the President choose to neglect this imperative course of action, the NDC will mobilize to ensure the December 2024 elections remain free and fair!



To my fellow compatriots, do not cower in fear. Stand resolute, for your cherished NDC will implement measures to guarantee your safety during the December 2024 polls.



Signed:

Sophia Karen Edem Ackuaku



MP, Obom Domeabra



