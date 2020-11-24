'Stubborn' Martin Amidu has no respect for authorities - Dr. Amoako Baah

Political Science Lecturer, Dr. Richard Amoako Baah

Former Political Science lecturer with the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Dr. Richard Amoako Baah, has described the former Special Prosecutor (SP), Martin Amidu as a stubborn politician who has no respect for appointing authorities.

“Martin Amidu, you see his background, the first question is this; this man is a very difficult person to work with especially if you are talking about corruption. He doesn’t know a middle ground,” said Dr. Amoako Baah on Kumasi-based Ultimate FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



Ghana’s first Special Prosecutor resigned from office accusing President Akufo-Addo and other government officials of interfering with his mandate to investigate corruption cases.



But reacting to the issue, Dr Amoako Baah said: “If you carry your investigation and finish your investigation, you are not the President... He [President Akufo-Addo] appointed you and therefore he is your supervisor so if he tells you give me one week before we act on this [Agyapa report], that is not called interference.”

According to Dr. Richard Amoako Baah, it was fair for President Akufo-Addo who is the appointing authority to suggest to the Special Prosecutor what to do before the Agyapa report is made public.



“Sometimes, it is called prudence, sometimes it could be fair assessment… sometimes it could be called second opinion,” the failed New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Chairman aspirant explained.