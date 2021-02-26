Student, 15 others assault JHS teacher over homework

A final year student of the Nungua Kroma Two Junior High School (JHS) in Accra, together with 15 other men, on Monday, February 22, assaulted a teacher for punishing him over failure to do his homework.

The student, after he was punished, run home to call the 15 others, who stormed the school in a Sprinter Bus to attack the teacher, inflicting wounds on his face in the process.



The teacher, Mr Moses Onyameasem, was rescued by his colleagues and was rushed to the LEKMA Hospital, where he was treated and discharged.



After the attack, the mother of the student was also alleged to have besieged the school and rained insults on the teacher.



The development led to the closure of the school and others in the area.



Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Afia Tenge, the Head of Public Affairs Unit, Greater Accra Regional Police Command, said on Monday, February 22, at 1215 hours, the teacher, accompanied by Mr Roger Asempa, the Head Teacher, came to the Police Station with the teacher having a head injury and wearing a blood-stained shirt.

The complainant reported that on the same day at about 1200 hours, a student in his class and 15 other young men from Nungua town came to the School in a bus and beat him up, hence the injury.



She said a medical form was issued to him to attend hospital whiles frantic efforts were ongoing to get the said student and his accomplices arrested.



Meanwhile, on Tuesday, February 23, a joint stakeholder meeting comprising the Headmaster, teachers and students of the school was held over the incident.



At the meeting were Madam Monica Ankrah, the Greater Accra Regional Director of Education, and Madam Djaba, the Municipal Director of Education, Nungua District Commander of Police.



Madam Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, the Member of Parliament for Krowor, representatives of the Ghana National Association of Teachers, Parent-Teacher Association and the traditional authorities.

DSP Tenge said the police assured the teachers of adequate security in and around the school.



The MP, Madam Momo Lartey, commended the teachers for their good job and promised to take care of the medical bill of Mr Onyameasem.



DSP Tenge said a-day mobile patrol team had been provided with two men guards from the Assembly.



After the engagement the teachers agreed to resume work next week Monday, March 1, 2021.