Student held over Sodomy freed

Gyan was freed after the court had tried him on the charge of Defilement of a child under 16 years

An Accra Circuit Court has acquitted and discharged Samuel Offei Kweku Gyan, a 25-year-old student who was accused of sodomising a co-tenant's 11-year-old son.

Gyan was freed after the court had tried him on the charge of Defilement of a child under 16 years.



The court presided over by Mrs Christiana Cann quoted the Medical Doctor's report as saying that; "The anal and perineal area is good" and "anal Sphincter is normal on using small fingers, only tip advanced."



The court noted that the Medical Doctor under cross-examination stated that, on his examination, "it is inconclusive that there was sodomy".



Based on that the court acquitted and discharged the accused person.



The facts narrated by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Agnes Boafo are that the complainant was a Sierra Leonean and mother of the victim. Complainant, victim and accused reside at Teshie.

Accused was a co-tenant of the complainant. On August 8 this year the complainant left for work and the victim went to Gyan's room to play Television game and fell asleep in a couch.



Prosecution said Gyan took advantage of that and had sex with the victim through the anus and warned him not to tell anyone.



DSP Boafo said on August 9, this year the victim visited the accused again and he repeated the sexual act.



However the victim who was not happy with it informed his mother who also reported the matter to the Teshie Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU) at Teshie.



The unit asked the mother to seek medical attention for the victim. Prosecution said a full medical report was submitted and the accused was later nabbed.