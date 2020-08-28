Crime & Punishment

Student in court for causing harm

The accused was charged with causing harm

A 22-year-old student has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court for alleged infliction of deep cutlass wounds on a Gardner at Sasabi, near Oyibi in Accra.

Benjamin Mensah is said to have followed the victim to his house and inflicted cutlass wound on him.



Charged with causing harm, Mensah has pleaded not guilty.



Defence Counsel, Mr G.N.K. Owoo prayed the court to admit his client to bail because the accused would not interfere with the investigation and would readily attend court sittings to prove his innocence.



The court presided over by Ms Evelyn Asamoah admitted Mensah to bail in the sum of GH¢50,000.00 with three sureties.



The prosecution was ordered to serve the accused with all disclosures and relevant documents and filed same to September 20.



The court adjourned the matter to September 29.

Prosecuting Chief Inspector Emmanuel Haligah narrated that the complainant resides at Sasabi, near Oyibi in Accra. Mensah also resides in the same vicinity as his father.



Prosecution said on July 19, this year, the victim went to Mensah’s father’s house after he (the victim) was invited by the accused father.



On the victim’s arrival, Mensah became offended and he pushed the victim who fell on the ground because the victim had opened the gate without his permission.



The Prosecution said this resulted in a fight between the victim and accused.



Accused father who was then in his room came to the scene and separated them.



The victim went back to his house.

Chief Inspector Haligah said Mensah followed the victim to his house with a cutlass and inflicted deep cutlass wounds on his left shoulder.



The Prosecution said the victim was rushed to the Legon Hospital by some witnesses. Mensah however after committing the crime went into hiding.



A report was made to the Police on August 14, this year accused father handed him over to the Police.



The Prosecution said accused in his caution statement admitted the offence.

