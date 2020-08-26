General News

Student killed in motorbike accident

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the KATH morgue for autopsy

A 16-year-old student of the Ghana Muslim Mission Senior High School at Beposo in the Sekyere Central District, was on Monday killed in a motorbike accident on the outskirts of the town.

Kwabena Wiredu died at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi, where he was rushed for emergency treatment after the accident.



Inspector Frank Agyare, Station Officer of the Beposo Police Station told the Ghana News Agency that the accident occurred after the motorbike, which he was riding together with a friend, skidded off the road and ran into a ditch on the outskirts of Beposo.



They sustained multiple injuries and were rushed to the Beposo Health Centre but the deceased whose condition was critical, was transferred to the Asante Mampong Government Hospital but was again rushed to KATH, where he died later.

His friend Peter Mensah, was however, treated and discharged at the Beposo Health Centre.



The body of Wiredu has been deposited at the KATH morgue for autopsy.

