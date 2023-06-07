Students’ Chief in Dagbon calls for calm between Mamprusis and Gonjas

Dagomba Chief of the Tamale Technical University (TaTU), Naa Nurudeen Ibrahim

Source: Faatihah N Tipagya, Contributor

The Dagomba Chief of the Tamale Technical University and the Executive Director of the Dagbon Advocacy Network, Naa Nurudeen Ibrahim has called for calm between Mamprusis and the Gonja ethnic group in the North Gonja District.

Over the weekend, a 70-year-old Mamprusi chief of the Kuwerigu community, Naa Salifu Nachinaa was shot dead at his house by gunmen.



Several others got injured in the clash between the two tribes, which resulted in the burning down of homes and properties at Lukula and the Mempeasem community.



Briefing journalists after visiting some of the injured persons at the Tamale Teaching Hospital, chief Nurudeen said the loss of life and destruction of properties stalls development and create hatred among the youth.



He used the opportunity to urge government and authorities of the two traditional areas to collaborate in bringing lasting solutions to the problem.



He bemoaned that the problem is just a jurisdiction issue that shouldn't have extended to violence.

He appealed to the youth to embrace peace, “Am appealing to the two factions especially the youth to come together and say no to tribal violence, and rise above the differences that have started to tear them apart”.



According to him, the beefing factions share the same ancestral roots and heritage, hence the need for coexistence.



Chief Nurudeen further admonished the traditional heads not to allow their anger lead them in this difficult moment, but they should resort to dialogue.



“We are here today because government failed to properly demarcate the boundaries of the Mamprugu, and the Gonja traditional area before creating the Savannah and the North East region, but it's not too late yet, the Boundary Commission can still work this out.”