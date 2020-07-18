General News

Students advised against lending textbooks to friends

NCCE

Ms Rejoice Biscoff, the Birim Central Municipal Director for National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has advised students to avoid lending their textbooks to their friends to prevent the possibility of transferring the virus to one another.

She advised the students to stop stigmatization against victims of the coronavirus because it was discouraging and would not positively contribute to the efforts in the reduction of the spread of the virus.



Ms Biscoff was speaking with students when she toured Senior and Junior High Schools in the municipality under the third phase of the Accountability, Rule of law and Anti – Corruption Programme (ARAP).



The ARAP is to educate students and the public on good environmental governance necessary to help combat COVID-19 pandemic.

The programme is being implemented by the NCCE and the Municipal Health Directorate.



Mr Samuel Nakote, the Assistant Headteacher of Oda Islamic Junior High School (JHS) assured that teachers would do their best to ensure that students adhere to the COVID-19 safety protocols and also urged parents to do likewise.



The schools visited include Oda Old Town Methodist JHS, St. Andrew JHS, Frimpong Manso JHS, and Birim L/A JHS.

