Students assault 3 police officers in the Central region

Students of the T.I Ahmadiyya Senior High School at Gomoa Potsin in the Central Region have clashed with three police officers causing mayhem at the school premises.

The clash ensued after the Police officers who were at post to assist the school’s security confiscated mobile phones of some students yesterday July 15.



Corroborating the incident to Kingdomfmonline.com, Kaakyire Kweku Ademah Kingdom FM’s Central Regional Correspondent recounted that the students who were angered by the incident thronged the school premises in a brutal attack on the three police officers leaving two injured.

According to him, this heightened tension at the school premises as some students vandalized some properties of the school and caused violence in response to the Police Officers.



Kingdom FM’s Kaakyire Ademah says calm has been restored following the intervention of the military and the Central Regional Police Command.

