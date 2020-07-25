General News

Students flee exams halls as gas tanker catches fire at school's gate

A photo of a burnt gas tanker

A fully-loaded gas tanker caught fire at the Mampong Akuapem Presbyterian School –forcing students and teachers to flee for safety.

The Friday afternoon incident occurred in front of the school’s gate when the fuel tanker eventually caught fire.



It is reported that the truck with registration number GN 7453–15 was carrying LPG from Tema to be discharged at Mampong Akuapem in the Akuapem North District of the Eastern Region.



Witnesses say students in the school – including final year students writing their exit exams, Form Two students writing their end of semester exams, teachers, as well as EC officials embarking on ongoing Voters’ Registration Exercise in the school, had to run for their lives.



“Parts of the vehicle, however, burnt,” a witness told Dailymailgh.com.

Bystanders also kept themselves busy as they took footage at the scene and shared on social media platforms.



Acting Eastern Regional Police Spokesperson, Sargent Francis Gomado, said firefighters who were called to the scene spent two hours to battle the inferno.



He said the police also prevented onlookers from exposing themselves to a near explosion.



It still remains unclear what triggered the incident as many expressed concern about the status of occupants in the truck.

