Students in Atebubu speak on being back to school after long break

Correspondence from Bono Region

School children in the Atebubu-Amantin Municipality of the Bono East Region have expressed the joy of being back to the classroom.



The pupils indicate that getting back to the classroom for academic work after a long break due to the outbreak of COVID-19 was a relief.



According to the pupils, the long stay in the house as a result of COVID-19 had a negative impact on their studies and so, they are glad schools are now in full section.



Contrary to earlier fears that many parents may not allow their wards to report to school, a good number of students were in school and poised for academic work.



Speaking to Ghanaweb on Monday, January 18, 2021, some of the pupils described the feeling of being back in school as a moment they cherish so much.



At the Vision Obama Educational Complex, a second year Junior High School pupil, Rihad Ibrahim Mohammed, expressed joy of being in school again as she will now have the opportunity of benefitting from face to face teaching and reconnecting with her friends.

“I am happy to be in school again because when you are in school you get the opportunity to interact with your friends and teachers. You also get the opportunity to be taught effectively by your teachers.”



The administrator of the Vision Obama Educational Complex, Enock Dinseye, expressed concern over the low turnout on the first day but was optimistic that the numbers will increase with time.



Mr. Dinseye assured parents that management of the school had put in place stringent COVID-19 protocols in the interest of pupils.



At the Osagyefo Educational Complex, where over 300 pupils out of the total 600 students who had reported to the school, academic work was on-going at the time of the reporter’s visit.



“We are glad to back in school. It is a nice feeling and we are looking forward to having a fruitful academic year,” said a student.



The assistant headteacher of the school, Nicholas Awuah Baffour, allayed the fears of parents and urged them to ensure that their pupils report to school as they have in place measures to ensure the safety of both pupils and teachers.

Meanwhile, GhanaWeb's visit to some schools in the region, revealed that many schools were lax on the COVID-19 safety protocols as many pupils, especially those in the lower classes were seen without nose masks.



Veronica buckets were also not stationed at vantage points in the schools for use by teachers and pupils.



Some headteachers who refused to speak on camera disclosed that the items are at the Municipal Education Office and they are hopeful of getting them by the close of the week.



