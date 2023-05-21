Students lament after a rainstorm ripped off roof of school building

Correspondence from North East Region

Students of Wulugu Senior High School in the West Mamprusi Municipality of the North East Region are bearing the brunt of a rainstorm that destroyed properties in the school.



The roofing sheets of the ICT lab, headmaster's office, library, and some classrooms have been brought down by the rainstorm.



The school roofing sheets which were destroyed by the rainstorm in April 2023 have since not been given any facelift, making teaching and learning problematic for the students.



The books in the library after the destruction were relocated to a different place where there are no lights for students to sit comfortably to undertake their studies both day and night.



Meanwhile, before the unfortunate incident, the school has been putting efforts to get a dining hall for the students, thus, students are being served in the scorching sun and also find it difficult to stand in the rain for dining (tables being arranged outside to be serving students).

The recent havoc in the school has made the situation worse as several uncompleted projects are yet to be given attention by authorities.



The students are appealing to the government through GhanaWeb to get the affected buildings roofed to facilitate teaching and learning.



"We are no more using our library again. They've sent the books here [relocated] but there is no light there. If not in the class, we don't have textbooks to learn. So, it is disturbing us," a student said.



Another student added that "We don't even ICT lab and then a library. Even our headmaster's office also spoiled. So we don't have any good library again and ICT lab. We are appealing for help."



A form three student said "The ICT lab was helping us and even our biology lab. We were entering the biology lab but now they have sent the computers there. It is now difficult for us to learn effectively."

The students are appealing to the government to come to their aid to make the school a better learning place for them.















Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb





To advertise with GhanaWeb







Meanwhile, watch the latest episode of SayItLoud on GhanaWeb TV below:



