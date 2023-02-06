Students of Ghana School of Law support Korle Bu Child Health Department

The SRC President, Odupong Agyapong Atta- Agyapong, presenting the cheque

Some concerned students and the Students Representative Council (SRC) of the Ghana School of Law have made a cash donation of GH¢8,000 to the office of occupational therapy of the Child Health Department of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

The amount, which was raised in collaboration with the Concerned Students of the Ghana Law School, was an idea initiated by one of the students, Morris Adjei, whose son has been receiving therapeutic care at the facility for some time now.



The SRC President of the Ghana School of Law, Odupong Agyapong Atta-Agyapong, who led a team to donate, thanked Morris Adjei for bringing the need of the occupational therapy department to their attention.



“I want to sincerely thank Mr. Morris Adjei for granting the students of the Ghana School of Law the opportunity to give towards this important project to save the kids,“ Odupong said.



He also stressed how for him, children are special gifts from God, who require utmost care and attention.



He used the occasion to wish the kids on admission a speedy recovery and prayed for God's divine healing for them.



In her remarks to receive the donation, the administrator of child health at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Esther Tetteh, expressed her gratitude to the SRC and the entire student's body for the support.

She also singled out Morris Adjei for mention, stressing that he has led the way as a parent and that she hopes that other parents, as well as individuals, schools and other benevolent organizations, will emulate the gesture by the Odupong-led SRC.



The administrator, who was in the company of two occupational therapists, Nancy Agyei and Elizabeth Miretina Oti, as well as a representative from the public relations unit of the hospital, gave the assurance that the money will be used for its intended purpose.



She asked for God’s blessings for the SRC and the concerned students, saying they have contributed to laying the foundation for the children who are the future leaders.







AE/BOG