Students of Peki SHS, Sec-Tech trained in entrepreneurial skills

Students of Peki SHS at the workship

Students of the Peki Senior High School (SHS) and Peki Senior High Technical School (Sec/Tech) have undergone training in some key fields from a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), N-plec foundation.

The training which was dubbed ‘Studentpreneur’ brought together over 300 students from both schools.



The workshop which was organized by the N-plec foundation in collaboration with the Peki Education Network sought to equip the students with hands-on training in areas like, web design, data analysis, website creation, bag and purse creation, reusable and recycling of plastics.



The conveyor of the Peki education Network, Torgbe Kukurantumi II shared his thoughts on the event.



“Our economy and future prosperity depend on many factors, but high among this list is the ability of entrepreneurs and innovators to develop ideas into great enterprises. The aim of this programme is to provide some education and training on the varied opportunities in the field of IT and Creative arts. We know how harsh the world out there is. We hope to help these students so life after school becomes easier.”

The workshop was held on the campus of the Peki Senior High school. After breakout sessions and training from resource personnel, the student shared their experiences from the training.



“I believe that this training has brought out something which I didn’t know. Now with these skills I can better myself, make some money and make life better for myself. Before today I did not even know the course I wanted to read at the tertiary level but now I have found myself. I’m so grateful to the N-plec foundation and The Peki Education Network”, a student, Desmond Togor said.



The N-plec foundation is a non-profit organization that focuses on creating social awareness on educational problems and find ways to contribute to the solutions of those programs. The foundation has successfully organized four workshops so far.