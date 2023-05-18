2
Students, teachers of Mamprobi JHS stand on desks as classrooms flood after heavy rains

Thu, 18 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Some students and teachers of the Mamprobi Sempe JHS in Greater Accra were left stranded as their classrooms got flooded following the heavy downpour on Thursday, May 18, 2023.

Teachers had to abandon classes and seek shelter as the rain entered the classrooms in the early hours of Thursday.

In a video available to GhanaWeb, some of the teachers and students could be seen standing on desks as they waited for the rain to stop to resume learning.

The entire compound of the Mamprobi Sempe got flooded as a result of the rains.

GhanaWeb gathered that this has been the situation at the school for a long time, with teachers having to put classes on hold to seek shelter for students anytime it rains.

Students sometimes have to use learning hours to sweep and scoop water out of their classrooms whenever it rains before they can resume learning.

JNA/OGB

