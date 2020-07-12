Regional News

Students turnout will reward government – Hohoe NPP Chairman

Mr Anthony Kondobrey, the Hohoe Constituency Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has said high School students’ turnout at the campuses registration centres showed their enthusiasm to reward government and the continuity of free Senior High School education policy.

He said the registration for the Voter card guaranteed their readiness to vote on December 7 general elections.



Mr Kondobrey in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after visiting some second-cycle institutions’ registration centres in the Hohoe Municipality commended the students, staff, Electoral Commission (EC) officials and party agents for a successful process.



He noted that policies of the Party in government, especially in areas of education and employment, were game-changers in the 2020 elections and optimistic students and graduates benefiting from these interventions would "say thank you," when the time comes.



The Chairman who described the registration exercise as peaceful said students would safeguard the free SHS policy for their siblings and posterity.



He said the policies had not only enrolled many students in the Municipality, region and nation as a unit but also reduced major financial burdens on parents.

Mr Kondobrey said the enthusiasm and patriotism of the students showed that they understood governance and felt its benefits, which showed the level at which they were enlightened.



At the Hohoe Evangelical Presbyterian Senior High School (HEPSS), a total of 128 students successfully registered at the three centres in the School, 39 at the St. Agatha SHS and 154 at two centres at the Afadjato Senior High Technical School as at the time the GNA visited the schools.



Mr Joseph Gottah, a Registration Officer at one of the three centres said the process had been smooth without hitches.



Master Christian Fiave, a student who had registered said he would serve as a guarantor for six of his colleagues who were yet to register adding that aside delay in the start of the process, he was happy to have a voter identity card.



Miss Ivy Ablorni, a student who was yet to register said she was using an ECOWAS identity card (Ghana Card) as a proof adding that the voter identity would enable her to vote as well as carry out banking services and acquire a passport.

Master Richmond Asare, a student commended the EC officials of ensuring that they observed the safety protocols to keep them safe after registration adding that there was no delay in the process.



Mr Nana Yaw Tetteh, a Registration Officer at the Afadjato Senior High Technical School told the GNA that the centres had not recorded any issues of temperature rise of students nor EC officials while students were made to adhere to precautionary measures.



He described the process as fruitful and noted that about 90 per cent of students had their Ghana cards and the remaining who had either left theirs at home had their colleagues serving as guarantors.



Mr Enoch Danso Agyekum, the Hohoe Municipal Electoral Commission Officer said all students were expected to be registered at the end of the exercise.



He said provision would be made for students who could not register to do so at a designated time while making sure they do not mingle with other registrants outside the school.

