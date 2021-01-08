Students urged to obey coronavirus safety protocols amid reopening

File photo of the Takoradi Technical University

Deputy Registrar of Takoradi Technical University (TTU), Mr Kenneth Boateng, has urged students across the country to observe coronavirus safety protocols.

He stressed that the adherence to the COVID-19 safety measures would be enforced on campus when the university reopens later this January.



Mr Boateng made the observation on the sidelines of the disinfection exercise in the university on Thursday January 7, 2021.



The exercise which is a collaboration between the Ministry of Education (MoE) and Zoomlion Ghana Limited (ZGL), following an announcement by the President for all schools from basic to the tertiary level to be fumigated and disinfected before resumption.



According to him, complying with the protocols will help keep the university environs safe and healthy.



The COVID-19 pandemic, he stressed, was still lurking around, and thus admonished both the fresh and returning students to continue observing the protocols.

“We are expecting about 5,000 fresh students and 7,000 continuing students.”



…and overall we are expecting a total of 12,000 students on campus,” he further added.



The TTU disinfection operation began within facilities that were with the institution. They included lecture halls, libraries, offices, cafeterias etc.



The Zoomlion Ghana Limited General Manager for Western Region, Alhaji Abdulai Abdallah, said various disinfection equipments including atomisers, mechanical sweepers, spraying gangs together with over 5,000 sprayers have been deployed to carry out the exercise in the Western region.



"We are disinfecting all the universities, colleges and their open spaces in the Western Region," he said.

He commended government’s efforts to helping to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus disease.



Alhaji Abdulai encouraged citizens in the region to constantly practice the Covid safety measures.



In addition to the TTU, Zoomlion disinfected Valley View University (VVW), Takoradi Campus, Ghana Telecom University, Takoradi Campus, GIMPA, Takoradi Campus, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST Institute of Distance Learning), Kansaworodo.



In all, the exercise will cover eight and three tertiary institutions in Western and Western North Regions respectively.