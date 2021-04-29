Students’ use of Emergency Contraceptive Pills alarming - Dr. Odame

Emergency Contraceptive Pills

Female students in Ghana have been cautioned against the excessive use of Emergency Contraceptive Pills (ECP) which are used for the prevention of pregnancy after unsafe sex.

A medical officer at the Legon Hospital, Dr. Gifty Odame, has revealed that the pill which is not supposed to be used more than four times a year is being abused by some young women.



Speaking in an interview on Radio Univers monitored by GhanaWeb, Dr Odame intimated that the rate of use of these over-the-counter pills has become “alarming” citing the danger it poses on women.



“It is alarming the rate at which students are using the emergency contraceptive. It builds up; with time it disrupts your menstrual cycle.”



"That’s why it’s called emergency contraceptives. In a year don’t use it more than four times,” she cautioned.

According to Dr Odame, ECP can cause ectopic pregnancy which occurs when a fertilized egg attaches somewhere outside the uterus.



“Even when you get pregnant you might not know. That’s how we get a lot of ectopic pregnancies. We get a lot of people coming in saying, I am bleeding. You come to the hospital and complain that you have been bleeding twice in a month, the first question we ask is ‘have you used emergency contraceptive?’ Because it is hormonal, it is going to disrupt your cycle,” she explained.



Emergency Contraceptives Pills when taken, stops or delays the release of an egg from your ovaries until the sperm aren't active in your body any more.