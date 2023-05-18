54
'Stupid' country with weak judges: Barker-Vormawor reacts to man remanded for insulting Akufo-Addo

Oliver Barker Vormawor 11 Oliver Barker-Vormawor, lead convener of the 'Fix the Country Movement'

Thu, 18 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Oliver Barker-Vormawor, the lead convener of the 'Fix the Country Movement', has strongly condemned a judge who reportedly ordered the remand of a young man in a viral video for insulting President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The man, identified as Oko the killer, was captured in the viral video in the company of others complaining about the economy, expressing their suffering, hurling insults at the president, and threatening to vote against his party in the upcoming general elections in 2024.

According to Barker Vomowor, the Accra Circuit Court remanded the man on the grounds that his life would be in danger in the community for insulting the president, and thus, the police cells would be a bit safer for him.

However, the ruling has not been well received by the lead convener, who described the judgment as "straight-up garbage logic and abuse of power."

He further questioned the integrity of the judge, asking what kind of lawyers end up becoming judges in the country.

"What kind of lawyers end up as judges in this town, kraa?"

Barker-Vormawor continued, saying, "Do we think police cells are convenient hotels? What a stupid, stupid little country with weak men as judges, prosecutors, and presidents?"



