Suaman NCCE engages citizens on Social Auditing

File photo

The Suaman District of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) with support from the European Union (EU) has organized a day's social auditing engagement at Fanoma in the Suaman District of the Western North Region.

The programme on the theme, ‘Community Social Auditing Engagement’ offered the stage for public education of the community members on the need to take up measures to address challenges their communities were facing.



Mr Sam Dramani, Western North Regional Director of NCCE implored residents to show interest in the district assembly capital projects being carried out in their various localities.



He said good governance involved making decisions and implementing the decisions in a manner that was participatory, consensus-oriented, accountable, transparent, effective and efficient, equitable, inclusive and guided by the rule of law.

Mr Simon Awotwe, District Director of the Commission said an 8-member committee was duly formed and inaugurated and tasked to spearhead the social auditing process in the district to ensure the development of the communities.



He pointed out that the goal of the social auditing was to enhance community ownership of development projects, policies and empowerment of citizens to demand accountability from duty-bearers and also adopt peaceful means to demand development projects from them.



On the COVID-19 pandemic, Mr Noah Quarm, the Suaman District Director of health services, advised the public to strictly adhere to the safety protocols to protect themselves and their families from the disease.

