Suaman district assembly to complete all projects started in 2020 - DCE

Christian Baah, DCE, Suaman District

Christian Baah, District Chief Executive for Suaman District of the Western North Region says the District Assembly has resolved to complete all infrastructure projects started in 2020.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on what the District Assembly achieved in 2020, he said the assembly through the central government did a lot to improve on the lives of its people.



According to him, the Dadieso town roads were constructed to befit the status of a District capital.



He said in addition, the district assembly reshaped some feeder roads to make the movement of goods and services easier for the residents.



Mr Buah mentioned the Antokrom, Lugu, Adeapena, Obengkrom and Akodeea roads, which had not seen any major reshaping in the last 48 years.



The DCE said apart from roads, the District Assembly last year constructed a number of classroom blocks to improve on teaching and learning in the area since most schools had inadequate structures.

He said a three-unit classroom block, six-unit classroom block, 12- unit storey classroom block and another six-unit block were constructed at the Dadeiso senior high school.



According to him, a three-unit classroom block each with ancillary facilities are being constructed at Adeapena, Karlo, Gyapokrom, chairman from Abeyaakrom and Dadeiso Islamic, adding that some were completed while others were at various stages of completion.



The DCE said the only clinic in the District was upgraded to a hospital and that two CHPS Compounds were constructed at Kwasuo and Suiano, adding that another one was being constructed at Antokrom.



On security, Mr Baah announced that the assembly last year, constructed and handed over an ultra-modern police station for the Dadeiso District Police Command to improve on security in the area.



He said a number of boreholes were drilled to provide potable drinking water in some communities.

Mr Baah mentioned inadequate Internally Generated Funds (IGF) as one of the major challenges confronting the District Assembly and appealed to residents to fulfil their tax obligation since the assembly could not solely rely on the District Assembly Common Fund for developmental projects.



The DCE congratulated Nana Akufo-Addo on his re-election as President and commended Ghanaians for voting for him to continue the good works he had started.



He called on Ghanaians to rally support behind the President and pledged to support him given the mandate again to manage the District as DCE.