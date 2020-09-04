General News

Suame Municipal Assembly working to ensure early completion of projects

Suame Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), John Osei Bobie-Boahen

Dr. John Osei Bobie-Boahen, Suame Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), has pledged the Assembly’s commitment to expedite action to ensure the early completion of all ongoing development projects in the area.

He said there were several ongoing projects such as roads, schools, hospitals, markets and shops, gutters, as well as culverts, which were at various stages of construction and there was the need for effective monitoring to facilitate early completion.



Dr. Bobie- Boahen told the Ghana News Agency on the sidelines of a social auditing programme organized by the Suame Municipal Office of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) at Kwapra that the Assembly was also making sure that every community got its fair share of projects to bring relief and development to the people.



The MCE explaining the progress of works on some of the projects, indicated the hope that all ring roads, main roads, gutters and culverts, which were under construction would be completed by end of next year, adding that, gutters and culverts at Abusuakuruwa and Tarkwa Maakro, were almost completed.



Again, Suame Magazine, the biggest auto-mechanical industrial hub in West Africa, was being furnished with an ultra-modern hospital to assist in quality healthcare delivery for the people.



The Municipality had also secured funding from the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) to construct another health facility at Kwapra, he disclosed.

Dr. Bobie-Boahin mentioned that discussions were far advanced to build additional classroom blocks for basic schools and construct technical vocational schools in the area.



On markets, Dr Bobie-Boahen said discussions to build new standard markets for Old Suame and renovate those at Maakro Junction, Adadiem, Breman, Kronom and Abuohia were underway.



He said the phase one of the construction of ICT laboratory and a judicial court would be ready before the end of the year.



Dr. Bobie-Boahen called on philanthropists and individuals to assist in the building and expansion of infrastructure to bring relief to the people.

