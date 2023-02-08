Suame NDC man's 'kill to win power' comment unfortunate – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Member of Parliament for Suame Constituency, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

The Member of Parliament for the Suame Constituency, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has described as unfortunate some inciting comment made by an executive of the opposition National Democratic Congress in the constituency.

According to the New Patriotic Party MP, such comments as made by the youth organiser is as a result of the propaganda being perpetuated by the leaders of the NDC.



“I believe it’s a very unfortunate comment from anyone engaged in politics. When you look at Article 55 of our Constitution, it clearly spells out the purpose of a political party. It says we have a duty to build this nation to prosper around economic, social and political ideas. Sell your policies to people in your constituency to vote for you, how does that warrant killing?



“He claims Akufo-Addo killed 8 people to gain political power. That is a very sad commentary from a person involved in politics. It is a problem with propaganda because these claims started being shared by some leaders of the NDC; claiming that Akufo-Addo killed people for power. But if we are going to look back in that regard, what happened at Atiwa during elections?... When Anita Desoso drove through a crowd injuring some people was it to win them power?” he said during an interview on Hello FM monitored by GhanaWeb.



The police has announced that it had mounted a search for the said executive for his alleged comments relative to the 2024 general elections.



The announcement by the police followed the publication of the viral video in which the said organiser is seen inciting members of the party to engage in violence to win power.

Speaking to a journalist on the sidelines on what looked like a party event, the man charged members of the NDC not to hesitate to shed blood if it is what it will take to win power.



“As journalists, you were witnesses to a situation where people were shot and killed in the 2020 elections. So standing here today, I am to make sure that no NPP member can come and kill me. So we are in and I will advise every true NDC member that in the 2024 elections when it becomes necessary to kill someone to win, kill them; even if it requires that you shoot someone or club them to win us power do it,” he told a journalist with Oyerepa FM.



According to the Majority Leader, whereas there have been similar incidents of violence under an NDC administration, the blame cannot necessarily be placed on the president at the time.



“Sometimes unfortunate things happen during elections but I will not accuse Prof Mills of being behind what happened in previous elections as well,” the MP said.



GA/SARA