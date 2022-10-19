Suame interchange: All unauthorised structures to be demolished without compensation - Osei Kyei Mensah warns

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Suame MP

The Member of Parliament for Suame, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has warned developers and individuals that, all unauthorized buildings erected within road reservations for the Suame interchange and expansion of some adjoining roads would soon be demolished without compensation to pave way for the early completion of the project.

According to Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu who is also Majority Leader and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, unauthorised buildings cited on or around areas earmarked for the construction of the interchange and expansion of some adjoining roads will be demolished for the smooth execution of the project.



Speaking on OTEC FM’S breakfast show, dubbed ‘Nyansapo’ on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, Hon Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said such structures must not be allowed to continue to impede construction works.



He indicated that "all unauthorised structures that will serve as impediments for smooth construction work on the Suame interchange would be demolished without compensation.



"I want to serve a warning to all potential developers, particularly those who build along the roads without permit from the Roads and Highway Authority to desist from that because we will soon demolish all such structures to pave the way for massive roads development,” he stated.



He said, "the government is not obliged to compensate owners of illegally sited buildings that are demolished".



He, therefore, called for their immediate removal to fast-track work on the project to ensure early completion.

Sod cutting



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, October 19, 2022, cut the sod for the start of works on a four-tier interchange in Suame, Kumasi, fulfilling a pledge he made during his tour of the Ashanti Region last year.



According to Akufo-Addo, “The Suame Interchange will be the first four-tier interchange in the Ashanti Region, and the second in Ghana, after the Pokuase Interchange, which I commissioned on 9 July 2021.” He said that once completed, it will address the perennial congestion experienced around the Suame Roundabout and improve urban mobility within the Greater Kumasi Metropolitan Area.



Addressing the gathering, the president announced that the Suame Interchange will consist of a four-tier interchange at the current Suame Roundabout; an overpass at Abrepo Junction; an overpass at Krofuom Junction; an overpass at Anomangye Junction; an overpass at Magazine New Road Junction; and an overpass at Abusuakruwa Junction.



The construction of the Suame Interchange will be undertaken by M/S Grupo Dizmar of Spain and Rango Construction Ltd, a Ghanaian company. The complementary road component will be undertaken wholly by the Ghanaian firm Rango Construction, supervision of the entire project being the responsibility of the Ministry of Roads and Highways through the Department of Urban Roads.



The president said that apart from the Suame Interchange, the government is tackling critical road projects throughout the country in a holistic manner so that every part of Ghana gets quality, all-weather roads.