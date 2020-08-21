Politics

Subject yourself to debate if you're accountable - Sam George to Akufo-Addo

Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George

The Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampam, Sam Nartey George has taken the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and President Akufo-Addo to the cleaners describing them as cowards.

His argument is that the ruling government is running from former President John Dramani Mahama’s challenge to engage President Akufo-Addo in an infrastructure-based debate.



Former President Mahama challenged Akufo-Addo to a debate on their records in infrastructure development.



However, some appointees of government including Dr. Mustapha Hamid, the Minister of Inner Cities and Zongo Development have described the debate as unnecessary.



Reacting to this in a Facebook post, the NDC MP said, “They have started a debate on infrastructure. We are challenging them to a debate between the two people whose records we are talking about, John Dramani Mahama and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. They are running away like cowards with their tails in between their legs.



When would the NPP ever see through a challenge? If President Akufo-Addo truly believes in accountability, he should subject himself to a debate on the subject matter at a time and place of his choice and JM would meet him there to settle the infrastructure debate.”



Read his full post below

They kept asking for a running mate. We gave Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang. They now claim it is not about the Running Mate.



Then they started a morality smear campaign. We responded with evidence of their morals. They bolted.



They have started a debate on infrastructure. We are challenging them to a debate between the two people whose records we are talking about, John Dramani Mahama and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. They are running away like cowards with their tails in between their legs.



When would the NPP ever see through a challenge? If President Akufo-Addo truly believes in accountability, he should subject himself to a debate on the subject matter at a time and place of his choice and JM would meet him there to settle the infrastructure debate.



The #BigPushAgenda would see the fruition of day and lead to the transformation of our Nation soon. GOD bless our Homeland, Ghana.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.