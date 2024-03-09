Submit evidence that John Kumah was poisoned to police - Pratt blasts PA, others

Veteran journalist, Kwesi Pratt Jnr. has slammed persons claiming that Deputy Finance Minister, John Kumah's death was as a result of food poisoning.

The Deputy Finance Minister passed away on Thursday while in an ambulance to a hospital to receive medical treatment, according to family sources.



He was survived by a wife and six children.



Following the demise of the minister who doubles as a Member of Parliament for Ejisu, some persons including broadcaster Captain Smart have alleged he was poisoned by some villain(s) within the governing New Patriotic Party(NPP).



The reason for targeting him, according to those peddling the allegations, was political.



Commiserating with the bereaved family, Kwesi Pratt expressed utter disgust over the poisoning claims, stressing that those making the allegations should submit their evidence to the police to apprehend the perpetrator(s).

"So, here in Ghana, no prominent person dies a natural death but always has to be killed? I don't understand it. Do we have to play politics with death?" he questioned.



"Those of you who claim he was poisoned should report it to the police. Submit the evidence to the police," he said on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" show earlier this week.



"What sort of nonsense is this?", Mr. Pratt fumed as he blasted the commentators.



