Submit totally to Christ, Christians told

File Photo

Reverend S.M.E.K Sevor, the District Pastor for the Global Evangelical Church, Ablekuma Fan Milk, in Accra, has asked Christians to submit themselves totally to Jesus Christ.

Rev. Sevor in his Christmas message to the Congregation, said Jesus Christ is King and “we must submit to his rules and authority.”



Speaking on the theme: “You are blessed with a King,” the District Pastor said Christians should not only accept Christ as their saviour but also as their Lord.



Christmas is celebrated to remember the birth of Jesus Christ, who Christians believe is the Son of God.



He said it was very important for Christians to believe and trust Jesus Christ to meet their expectations in the coming year.

“If we are able to obey him absolutely, then we can benefit from the peace He provides and his wonderful counseling,” Rev. Savor said.



He called on Christians involved in street protest after the elections to conduct their activities in a peaceful manner.



Rev. Sevor also called for peaceful coexistence and urged Ghanaians to tolerate each other “as we commemorate the Nativity of Jesus.”