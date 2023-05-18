Success of Fourth Republic is collective effort- NCCE

NCCE logo

Source: GNA

Robert Kwesi Boame, Oti Regional Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) says no individual or stakeholder can take credit for the success of the Fourth Republic.

He explained that even though the Constitution in its current form may not be the best, abrogating it was not an option.



Boame made these comments when the Oti Regional Office of the NCCE engaged the Officers of the Customs and Exercise Preventive Service as part of activities marking the 2023 Constitution Week celebration at Dambai in the Oti Region.



The engagement was held under the theme: “Thirty Years of Consolidating Constitutional Democracy: Building National Cohesion through Civic Education and Local Government Participation; the Role of the Security Agencies.”



The Regional Commander, Assistant Commissioner, Charles Agbeke on his part called on the Commission to educate citizens about the work of the Service and encouraged citizens to volunteer information to help them discharge their duties.

The Constitution Week Celebration is one of the flagship programmes of the NCCE which was instituted in 2001 to commemorate the country’s return to a constitutional democratic role.



Significantly, April 28, 1992, was the day the Ghanaian electorate voted to favorably in a referendum that adopted the draft Fourth Republican Constitution which subsequently came into full force on 7th January 1993.



Since 2001, the 28th of April to the 4th of May has been observed as the Annual Constitution week.