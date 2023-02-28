Successor to deceased Yagbonwura nominated

Tuluwe-wura Soale Mbema Borenyi I

Correspondence from Savannah Region

The Paramount Chief for Tuluwe Traditional Area of the Gonja Kingdom, Tuluwe-wura Soale Mbema Borenyi I has been nominated as the new Overlord of Gonja by the Kingmakers of the Yagbon Skin led by Sonyowura Bakari Kanyiti I.



The Yagbon Skin became vacant after the untimely demise of the late Overlord of Gonja Yagbonwura Tutumba Boresa I on Sunday, February 5, 2023, in Damongo at age 90.



The nomination of the new Yagbonwura was done at a colorful ceremony held at the forecourt of the Jakpa Palace in Damongo in the West Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region at about 2:30 pm.



The nomination of the new occupant of the Yagbon Skin also follows the 7th-day funeral rites of the deceased Yagbonwura who reigned for 13 years on Sunday, February 26, 2023.



The grand funeral rites were attended by the president of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, and some Government officials including members of the opposition National Democratic Congress.

It is expected that the Acting Head of state of Gonja, Sonyowura Bakari Kanyiti shall make the nomination of the successor of the deceased Yagbonwura known to all the Paramount Chiefs that ascend to the Yagbon Skin.



In tandem with the custom and traditions of the Gonja people, the Yagbonwura-elect will have to perform the twelfth-day funeral rites of the late Overlord before choosing a suitable day for his enskinment.



Before ascending to the highest chieftaincy skin of the Gonja Kingdom, the Yagbonwura-elect was first enskinned as Jakpaseri-wura a sub-chieftaincy title in the Tuluwe Traditional Area.



He was later enskinned as Timanklan-wura from where he moved to Kachinako-wura before he was elevated to the entry gate to the Tuluwe skin as Bunda-wura.



The soon-to-be-enskinned Yagbonwura-elect was later enskinned as the Paramount Chief for Tuluwe Traditional Area of the Gonja Kingdom on 21st April 2020.