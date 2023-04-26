Sudan crisis: 76 Ghanaians to be evacuated to Ethiopia

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has announced that 76 Ghanaians are being evacuated from Sudan.

The evacuation follows the ongoing conflict, the government has said.



According to Deputy Minister Dr. Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong, the number is made up of 73 students and three footballers based in Sudan.



He further revealed that the Ghanaian citizens would be evacuated to Ethiopia for safety.

“We have so far accounted for all the Ghanaian students. They are 73; none of them has been harmed, and we have all of them safe in a place. The next batch of Ghanaians is three footballers in Sudan. We have also accounted for them and have put all of them together. The plan is to evacuate them to the nearest country which is Ethiopia”, he said.



At least 400 people have been killed since the fighting began on April 15.



Reports indicate that tens of thousands of people, including Sudanese citizens and those from neighbouring countries, have fled because of the unrest.